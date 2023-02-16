Staying fit in cold weather

Snowshoeing at Paradise at Mount Rainier is an exercise in relaxing solitude
By John Macaluso
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:03 AM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Getting the motivation to work out is already hard, but even more so when considering cold weather. You’ve got to bundle up to stay warm and watch out for ice. Still, you can’t deny the health benefits of staying active, so here are some tips!

  • Layer up, but not too much. You’re body will warm up quickly, so try not to wear more than three layers. For the first layer, consider wearing something light, like Under Armour or other compression shirt. The second layer can be something a little heavier, like a like fleece or wool. For the third layer, just wear something breathable. Avoid cotton, because it will absorb sweat and take a while to dry. Everyone’s different, so there may be some experimenting to find out what’s most comfortable.
  • Join a winter sport. Here in Northern Nevada, it’s really easy to pick up skiing or snowboarding, but there are other options too. With the addition of places like Reno Ice, you can now pick up ice skating or hockey. There are also several groups on social media platforms that meet up for hikes or even snow shoeing.
  • It’s important to also remember to wear sunscreen, especially on your face. If you’re out in the snow, it’s even more important because snow can reflect the sun and even amplify its rays.

