State childcare report calls access inadequate

LAS VEGAS/CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report released by the Governor’s Workforce Development Board is calling access to childcare in the state “inadequate.”

It says the consequences of this limits capacity to produce the goods and services the State’s economy relies on, impedes workforce and economic development, harms small and large businesses, indirectly results in inflation, and serves as a barrier to working families and parents trying to enter or re-enter the workforce.

“Access to childcare is an essential component to maximizing our workforce and helping employers attract the workers they need. This childcare report highlights the significant barrier that inadequate childcare resources are having on our economy, business growth, and prosperity for families,” said Hugh Anderson, chairman of the GWBD. “It is imperative that we explore new childcare options including locating facilities in public or private areas that make it easier for parents.

The report found 74% of Nevada children ages 0-5 do not access to licensed childcare, and that childcare is often more expensive than in-state college tuition. They also found that 65% of Nevada’s children reside in households where both parents work and need access to healthcare.

The state previously spent $571 million of ARPA and CARES Act funding on childcare, but, according to the report, it is unclear how the funding helped families afford childcare. They also found that 9 out of 30 childcare providers did not conduct background checks of childcare workers.

“Significant funding has been invested to support childcare, yet many Nevadans still need help. The Childcare Working Group developed a report that identifies the needs and provides recommendations for how Nevada can truly transform its childcare services. We hope this encourages the greater community across our State to mobilize to address this critical issue that is preventing people from entering or reentering the workforce,” said Susan Brager, Chair of the Childcare Working Group.

The GWDB approved the report, which was then sent to state lawmakers as the new legislative session began. They are hoping for a number of policy recommendations, including:

Infrastructure

● Create childcare hubs for employer clusters that are integrated with existing public transportation routes

● Utilize existing vacant or underutilized public space such as libraries and recreational centers

● Offer tax incentives to employers for underutilized for-profit space

● Expand partnerships with non-profit organizations

● Convene collaborative partnerships so more organizations have a seat at the table and can be part of the solutions

Workforce

● Increase wages for childcare workers and providers

● Develop career pathways into the childcare industry

● Eliminate licensing and regulatory barriers

Audit

● Conduct an audit on the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS) to identify how the $571 million in federal funding was allocated across the State to understand who received support and who did not, what programs worked and what were less effective, and how the State addressed findings from the U.S. Office of Inspector General August 2022 Report that found the safety of Nevada children were put in jeopardy a third of licensed childcare facilities in Nevada.

“The Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation is grateful to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board for leading on this important and timely discussion around childcare. We thank the business and community leaders who are giving their time and talent to this worthy cause that will make a difference,” said Lisa Levine, Executive Director of Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation.

