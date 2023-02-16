Sparks High School Alumni Foundation holding annual fundraiser for Railroader athletic programs

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:59 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks High Alumni Foundation is dedicated to help bring SHS Alumni and community members together, to serve as a resource of information and a networking tool to help Sparks High School be the best school that it can be by connecting alumni with each other.

President Donald Abbott, vice president Jose España and board member Gregg Shugar stopped by Morning Break Thursday to invite the community to the 21st Annual Quarter Auction. It is the only fundraiser the foundation does for athletics at Sparks High School and it’s a great time for alumni and non-alumni.

The event takes place March 11 at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (2680 E. 9th Street, Reno). Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cocktails and silent auction begin at 6 p.m. including a desert auction that you don’t want to miss! Tickets cost $50 and include dinner and all-in auction paddle. You can purchase tickets by printing off the online fundraiser flyer and mailing it and a check to the Sparks High School. Or you can go to the high school directly to purchase your ticket and/or drop off auction donations.

Just as it takes a Village to raise a Railroader it also takes a Village to make this event a success. Volunteers are still needed for a variety of set up and tear down jobs. If you would like to help, click here for the online volunteer sign-up form.

