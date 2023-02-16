South Lake Tahoe announces arts microgrants program

The City of South Lake Tahoe, Calif. announced a microgrant program for art projects in 2023.
The City of South Lake Tahoe, Calif. announced a microgrant program for art projects in 2023.
By Mike Watson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:28 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe Arts, Culture, and Tourism Commission has announced a new microgrants program. Artists can apply for grants of $500-$5,000. The funding can be used for visual, performing, and literary arts as well as cultural events. Up to $15,000 in grants will be awarded in 2023. Funds must be expended within one year from the date of the award.

“We are excited to continue to invest in the Arts, Culture, and Tourism in our community. The microgrant program provides equitable opportunities for all artists allowing them to showcase their talents and creativity throughout our City. We look forward to seeing the artistic projects that result from this program and that can be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike,” said city manager Joe Irvin.

Applications will be accepted through April 17.

You can apply for a microgrant on the City of South Lake Tahoe website.

