Reno Police respond to crash at Mill and Telegraph

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to a crash at Mill Street and Telegraph Street Wednesday night. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Two vehicles were involved. No information has been released about how the crash happened or if there were any injuries.

A new traffic signal is scheduled to be activated at the intersection Thursday. One of the vehicles involved in the crash hit a pedestrian signal. RTC has not said if the crash will delays the signal’s activation.

