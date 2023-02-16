Reno Police respond to crash at Mill and Telegraph

Police responded to a crash at Mill and Telegraph streets in Reno, Nev. on Feb. 15, 2023.
Police responded to a crash at Mill and Telegraph streets in Reno, Nev. on Feb. 15, 2023.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:55 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to a crash at Mill Street and Telegraph Street Wednesday night. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Two vehicles were involved. No information has been released about how the crash happened or if there were any injuries.

A new traffic signal is scheduled to be activated at the intersection Thursday. One of the vehicles involved in the crash hit a pedestrian signal. RTC has not said if the crash will delays the signal’s activation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Orth
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
Hector Arreola
Fresno murder suspect arrested after 4-hour Reno standoff
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
Longley Lane closed fo a crash near Mira Loma Lane.
Passenger in Longley crash dies
Terry Long
Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead

Latest News

Fatal Crash
Man dies after crash on Longley Lane
City of South Lake Tahoe logo
South Lake Tahoe expands microtransit services
A bus stop in the Reno Sparks area
RTC to begin work on improving bus stops
Crash near Galleria Pkwy. hospitalizes 2