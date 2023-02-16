1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall

Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping...
Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping mall.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:17 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in El Paso, Texas, say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in a shopping mall.

One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said. No immediate information was given about that person.

Another person could be involved, Gomez said, and police were looking for them. No description was given.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, Gomez said, but he could not provide more information about that.

“It’s too early to speculate on motive,” Gomez said.

The three who were wounded were hospitalized, Gomez said. Their conditions were not known.

Gomez said police believe the scene is secure and that officers are sweeping through the whole mall to verify that.

“This is a large scene,” Gomez said. “It’s going to take some time to clear the mall.”

Authorities have set up a reunification center at a nearby high school.

Police earlier said the shooting was reported at the shopping mall’s food court.

Wednesday’s shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.

The United States has seen dozens of people killed in mass shootings so far in 2023, most recently Monday at Michigan State University, where three students were killed and five more were wounded. In January, 11 people were killed in the Los Angeles-area city of Monterey Park as they welcomed the Lunar New Year at a dance hall popular with older Asian Americans.

In 2022, more than 600 mass shootings occurred in the U.S. in which at least four people were killed or wounded, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Orth
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
Hector Arreola
Fresno murder suspect arrested after 4-hour Reno standoff
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
Terry Long
Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead
Longley Lane closed fo a crash near Mira Loma Lane.
Passenger in Longley crash dies

Latest News

Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a helicopter crash in...
2 killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, officials say
Bryan Reisberg and his dog, Maxine, visit Lake Tahoe.
Corgi’s trip to Lake Tahoe goes viral on social media
Corgi’s trip to Lake Tahoe goes viral on social media
Corgi’s trip to Lake Tahoe goes viral on social media
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the University of Delaware Class of 2022 during its...
AP source: FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe