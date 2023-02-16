Olaplex sued for allegedly causing hair loss

Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.
Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:58 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A group of women is suing Olaplex, a hair product company.

The group of almost 30 plaintiffs claims the company’s products caused hair loss, breakage and other problems.

They claim the company uses ingredients known to cause allergic reactions and are banned in Europe.

Olaplex fired back saying independent labs have proven its products are completely safe.

The company calls the claims baseless and has pledged to fight them.

The women are seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Orth
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
Hector Arreola
Fresno murder suspect arrested after 4-hour Reno standoff
Todd Cranmore
Man arrested after allegedly trying to have sex with 10-year-old
Generic Gavel
Sparks man given 5 years for distributing fentanyl out of his barbershop
Yelp Top 100
Celebrate Reno’s three restaurants recognized as Yelp’s Top 100 in the country

Latest News

A firm is suing Sara Jacqueline King for allegedly using company funds to live an "extravagant...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State gunman legally purchased 2 guns, police say
Prices for used cars are falling, but insurance premiums appear to be climbing.
Used cars prices drop as other costs rise
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
LIVE: Parts of Georgia grand jury’s Trump report released
According to the arrest affidavit, 46-year-old Michael Dinnan was captured on surveillance...
Pizza shop robbed 4 times by the same man, police say