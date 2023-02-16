Local entrepreneurs make generous donation to Turkey-Syria earthquake relief efforts

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - As recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes impacting Turkey and Syria, local Turkish-American entrepreneurs are showing their support with generous donations to relief efforts.

Fatih and Eren Ozmen, owners of Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) saw the critical need in their home country after the devastation of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake and its powerful aftershocks, on February 6th. The Ozmen family made a $1M donation to the Turkiye Earthquake Relief Fund via Turkish Philanthropy Funds (TPF).

“Because of the humanitarian crisis that the country is facing, our owners Eren and Fatih are contributing $1M to TPF and pledged to match an additional $1M in matching funds for relief efforts,” said Ayse Caglar, V.P. of Communications at SNC.

Communities throughout the region are in shambles as the death toll is now at more than 41,000 and continues to rise.

“For those that were lucky to survive many have lost everything. They’ve lost family members, they’ve lost loved ones, children, parents. They’ve lost their communities and their homes and their schools,” said Caglar.

The Ozmen family partnered with fellow turkish entrepenuer, Hamdi Ulukaya, who each made a $1M donation. Both have pledged to match an another $1M each. Together, they will support Turkey earthquake relief funds with up to $4M.

