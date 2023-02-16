Local author gives back to avalanche safety with “Ski Patrol Pups”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ski Patrol Pups”, written by local author, Megan Butcher, gives us an inside look at what it’s like to be an avalanche safety dog.

The children’s book is inspired by Megan’s dog, Walter, and his first day working at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort.

Readers will see what goes on each day to have this job. From meeting other dogs, having his first chairlift ride, and his first ski around the mountain this book shows both children and adults how important these dogs are.

A portion of the proceeds for “Ski Patrol Pups” goes back to the Alpine Avalanche Rescue Foundation.

Butcher mentioned how this book could be a special addition to your child’s book collection.

“As a parent of a four-year-old, I read a lot of children’s books and I really wanted this to be a book parents can go back and read and would be interesting for them as well. The book really explains what an avalanche rescue dog does. The training process is incredibly hard for these dogs and their handlers. They’re just really special dogs. They’re not your average dogs.”

The Alpine Avalanche Rescue Foundation is a non-profit that helps support ski patrollers and their dogs at Alpine Meadows.

It will help fund programming and avalanche education scholarships in the community.

The book is available across our area including Word After Word in Truckee, Palisades Tahoe, and Sundance Bookstore along with 12 other local stores.

