Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in crash

By Zoe Brown, David Pinter, Shain Bergan and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:05 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a pedestrian.

The officer was on patrol near Truman Road and Benton Boulevard around 10:15 p.m., when his patrol car was hit by another vehicle. The crash caused a secondary collision with a pedestrian, who was declared dead at the scene. The police dog also died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The officer was critically injured and taken to a hospital. Police said doctors made every effort to save the officer, but he died at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the patrol car suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody for further investigation, police said.

The Accident Investigation Section is completing the accident reconstruction, and the investigation will be led by the Traffic Investigation Section.

The police officer and the driver taken into custody have not yet been identified, but police said the officer was a 20-year veteran of the department and had been assigned to the K-9 Unit for nearly three years. The K-9 officer was a one-year veteran of the department.

Police said Police Chief Stacey Graves will be addressing the media sometime Thursday morning to speak about the deadly incident.

“Please keep the officer’s family, the pedestrian’s family and the whole Kansas CIty, MO, Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this terrible tragedy,” said a statement released by the department.

