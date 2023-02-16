Dayton woman arrested for child endangerment

Rachelle Cazel is facing child endangerment charges after deputies discovered drug activity...
Rachelle Cazel is facing child endangerment charges after deputies discovered drug activity near her kids.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:56 AM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A Lyon County woman is facing criminal charges after law enforcement discovered drug use in the home where her children were living.

Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Dayton Inn Trailer Park on Wednesday for a report of someone experiencing a fentanyl overdose. Investigators say there was a man in an altered state of consciousness when they arrived on scene who admitted to smoking fentanyl in the trailer. There were also three small children present, reportedly living in poor conditions. Deputies say all of the kids have disabilities and special needs that were not being addressed by their mother. Based on the investigation, the mother, identified as 30-year-old Rachelle Cazel, was arrested for three counts of Child Endangerment.

The Nevada Division of Child and Family Services was contacted and responded. The children have been placed in a safe environment. Cazel’s bail was set at $225,000.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Orth
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
Hector Arreola
Fresno murder suspect arrested after 4-hour Reno standoff
Yelp Top 100
Celebrate Reno’s three restaurants recognized as Yelp’s Top 100 in the country
Todd Cranmore
Man arrested after allegedly trying to have sex with 10-year-old
Generic Gavel
Sparks man given 5 years for distributing fentanyl out of his barbershop

Latest News

Auction items needs for cioppino feed
Auction items needs for cioppino feed
A Slow Warming Trend, then more winter!
KOLO Thursday AM Weather
Reno Blues Society Mardi Gras Party
Tickets still available for the Reno Blues Society’s Mardi Gras celebration and silent auction
Atlantis Valentine's Day Ball Preview
Atlantis Casino Resort invites you to a romantic night to remember at the Valentine’s Day Ball