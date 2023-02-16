Dayton woman arrested for child endangerment

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A Lyon County woman is facing criminal charges after law enforcement discovered drug use in the home where her children were living.

Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Dayton Inn Trailer Park on Wednesday for a report of someone experiencing a fentanyl overdose. Investigators say there was a man in an altered state of consciousness when they arrived on scene who admitted to smoking fentanyl in the trailer. There were also three small children present, reportedly living in poor conditions. Deputies say all of the kids have disabilities and special needs that were not being addressed by their mother. Based on the investigation, the mother, identified as 30-year-old Rachelle Cazel, was arrested for three counts of Child Endangerment.

The Nevada Division of Child and Family Services was contacted and responded. The children have been placed in a safe environment. Cazel’s bail was set at $225,000.

