Corgi’s trip to Lake Tahoe goes viral on social media

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - Video of a dog’s trip across the country to play in the snow is going viral on social media. Bryan Reisberg’s corgi, Maxine, loves to play in the snow. But a dry winter in New York means there hasn’t been much chance for wintertime fun for the pup. So Reisberg and Maxine hopped on a plane for a trip to Lake Tahoe.

Maxine’s excitement at getting to check out the snow was captured on video and posted on Instagram where it has gotten more than 32,000 likes.

