Charges against Puppies Plus owners dismissed

The now-closed Puppies Plus store in Reno, Nev.(Ed Pearce)
By Mike Watson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:41 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss charges against Puppies Plus owners Michael Schneider and Leilani Tai-Schneider. The couple was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 on charges of practicing veterinary medicine without a license at the now-closed pet store. Tau-Schneider also faced a count of torturing an animal.

In a statement, the District Attorney’s Office said, “as the case progressed, certain court rulings and other information led to the conclusion that the State would not be able to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, nor that the Schneider’s were not exempt from the charged criminal conduct due to their status as ‘owner’ or ‘full time employees’ under Nevada law.”

Following the filing of the charges, the Reno City Council voted to ban the sale of cats and dogs.

