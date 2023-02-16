Atlantis Casino Resort invites you to a romantic night to remember at the Valentine’s Day Ball

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an elegant four course dinner and show featuring live music from Grammy-nominated pianist Jim Brickman. The Atlantis Casino Resort is hosting the two-night Valentine’s Day Ball Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18.

David Holman, the Atlantis assistant executive chef, and Joel Villanueva, communications manager for the Atlantis, stopped by Morning Break with a selection of food that will be served at the dinners this weekend.

Tickets cost $150 per person and includes your entry into the dinner and the show, an elegant four course dinner; and a complimentary rose and cocktail service. Friday’s dinner is sold out, but there are still tickets for Saturday night.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, click here. You can also follow the Atlantis Casino on Facebook and Instagram.

