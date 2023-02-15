Wolf Pack baseball team to start season Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chasing progress, not easy wins.

Nevada Baseball is set to start its season under new head coach Jake McKinley and the 27 new faces he’s brought to the Wolf Pack program. Up first, Abilene Christian Friday at 4:05 p.m.

Until March 3, every game will be on the road.

“You use your nonconference games to really get a feel for your personnel, like who is going to be your best personnel down the stretch,” McKinley said. “Distributing playing time and evening that out will keep your bodies fresh.”

With more turnover than in seasons past McKinley urges fans to latch on to new names.

He mentioned third baseman Derek Tenney, center fielder Tyson Heinz, infielder Jesse Pierce, and pitcher Jason Doktorczyk.

Catcher Matt Clayton is the only returning starter from last year. Kade Morris is also back and ready to carry the load as a starting pitcher.

“It’s always tricky to create good morale and togetherness,” McKinley said of how his players are coming together. “This group has done a really good job of that.”

McKinley pointed to starting pitching and the back end of the bullpen as a strength for his club. The lineup also has a good mix of speed and power.

