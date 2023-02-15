Sparks PD arrests suspect of vandalizing seven vehicles in Sparks

SPARKS, NV (KOLO) - Under cold temperatures, some Sparks residents spent much of Tuesday afternoon changing tires and talking to police.

This after a man vandalized at least seven vehicles in the parking lot on Greenbrae Drive, near Pyramid.

“She’s got a doctor’s appointment at 3:00 p.m. and so we were gonna’... you know, go in there and kill some time,” said William Kiar, whose car was vandalized.”When I came out the door I could see the car, it was kind of leaning.”

“We were over there for about half an hour, at the other store, and then came back and said, ‘What’s going on?’ So it turns out my car’s tire is slashed,” said Jeffrey Littlefield.

According to Steve Hoffman, store associate at Shelly’s Hardware, it all started inside the store.

“The gentleman appeared to be homeless, entered our store, exposed himself, we asked him to leave,” he said. “He seemed to be irritated, became combative and argumentative. Upon leaving, walked through the parking lot and started stabbing vehicles tires.”

Some, immediately got to work and with help from others, removed the vandalized tires but for others, it wasn’t so easy.

“Pretty inconvenient. Big O Tires doesn’t even have the tire and they’re right over here,” said Dave McLaughlin, while pointing to the next street. “They don’t have the tire, they say they’re going to have to order it and it will probably be a couple of days. So, my car might be sitting there for a couple of days.”

Those who talked to KOLO8 News Now said this is the first time they see something like this happen.

According to the Sparks Police Department, a suspect was caught in a neighborhood nearby and now faces charges of destruction of property.

