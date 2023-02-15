The Road Ahead with RTC: NDOT Introduces Tracy Larkin-Thomason as New NDOT Director

SPONSORED: The Nevada Department of Transportation has a new director, Tracy Larkin-Thomason. While she is new to the director position, she’s not new to Nevada’s transportation system. She began her NDOT career in 1987 right here in northern Nevada, and had the opportunity to work in highway design, structural and traffic engineering divisions, and as highway maintenance manager. She also served four years as Assistant Director of Planning, and NDOT Deputy Director for Southern Nevada. As she leads NDOT into the future, she has big plans for Nevada.

Across Nevada, our transportation system keeps us connected, helps us get to where we need to go- and supports Nevada jobs and economic development! Together, we have nearly $860 million in transportation improvements planned over the next four years right here in Washoe County. That includes improved and preserved roads and freeways, as well as transit and other improvements to keep us all connected.

In fact, it is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity. Together, we will continue these types of goal-based, data-driven investments to keep our community safely connected. We will also continue to be a leader in technology and digital infrastructure to help keep us all safe and connected. One example is deployment of wrong-way driver systems to help reduce the potential of wrong way drivers.

She says, “our community is growing - and, together, we’ll continue to grow to meet those needs!”

Learn more about how NDOT is working to keep you safe and connected at dot.nv.gov

