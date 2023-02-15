The Road Ahead with RTC: NDOT Completes Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPONSORED: The Nevada Department of Transportation recently announced substantial completion of the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project. Substantial completion means that drivers will have an easier and safer trip through the Spaghetti Bowl. NDOT started this project in August of 2020 and has truly come a long way. Through the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project, NDOT was able to improve the most-congested section of the Spaghetti Bowl: eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580. NDOT also improved sections of I-580 directly south of the Spaghetti Bowl.

Now that the first phase of the Spaghetti Bowl Project is complete, there are more highway projects coming to keep our growing community connected. Later this year, NDOT will begin widening U.S. 395 in the North Valleys. An extra lane will be added to southbound 395 between Golden Valley Road and north McCarran, along with northbound merge lanes and more. NDOT will also widen and improve sections of Pyramid Highway from Queen Way to Golden View Drive. And in central Reno, NDOT will resurface the aging surface of I-580 between Peckham Lane and Mill Street.

NDOT will post updates to dot.nv.gov web site and on the @NevadaDOTReno Twitter account. NDOT hopes drivers will stay updated as they make these improvements to keep our region more safe and connected!

