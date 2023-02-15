Reno man found guilty of animal cruelty

He faces up to six months in jail and will be sentenced on March 30
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:43 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty by a Washoe County jury.

29-year-old Dennis Mark Glenn had originally been charged with one felony count of the malicious torture, mutilation, or killing of a dog, cat, or pet. The jury ultimately convicted Glenn of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

He faces up to six months in jail and will be sentenced on March 30.

Glenn was arrested by Reno Police in April 2022 when officers were called to a report of a fight in progress near the “Believe” sign on 1st Street in Reno.

When they arrived, they determined the fight had broken out when bystanders saw Glenn beating his dog, a 2-year-old pit bull. Surveillance footage showed Glenn punching the dog multiple times before picking it up and throwing it across the street onto the concrete sidewalk where he again punched it multiple times.

It did not show aggression and was seen cowering and trying to run away. Passersby intervened during the beating trying to get Glenn to stop, prompting the fight.

