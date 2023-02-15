Pet scam warning

The French bulldog puppy's image above is used as bait to scam people out of money, says Palomino Valley Pet Rescue President, Terri Braunworth.(KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:55 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The President of Palomino Valley Pet Rescue is warning the public about a scam involving the nonprofit’s Facebook Page.

Terri Braunworth says someone hacked and took over her nonprofit’s Facebook page called “Palomino Valley Pet Rescue” and is using it to scam people.

The person or group behind this takeover is posting images of a French Bulldog puppy to claim it’s up for adoption.

The post reads, “Meet Max is a 16 weeks old friendly French Bulldog up for adoption. He is very friendly with other pets and updates on all his shots. Use the link below to put in your application to secure Max now.”

Braunworth says she has been contacted by people who have left deposits, but have gotten nothing in return. She says she contacted Facebook, but representatives say the page no longer exists so they can take no action.

You’re asked not to engage the person or group who hijacked this Facebook page.

