Our Rustic Heart shares message of love and positivity through reuse, repurpose candle company

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:56 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Our Rustic Heart Soy Candle Co. has expanded their product line and created a brand new website for all your online shop.

Owner, Christine West, stopped by Morning Break to share the mission behind her sustainability-conscious candle company that encourage people to use wax refill kits in order to reduce landfill waste.

Watch Wednesday’s interview to learn more about how show hopes her company spreads love and positivity in the world.

You can purchase West’s candles, wax melts, aromatherapies, refill kits and more on Our Rustic Heart’s website. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with local pop-ups they do through out Reno, Sparks and Tahoe.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Orth
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
Hector Arreola
Fresno murder suspect arrested after 4-hour Reno standoff
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
Terry Long
Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead
Todd Cranmore
Man arrested after allegedly trying to have sex with 10-year-old

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Harsh cold forecast for parts of Arizona, New Mexico. Nevada
Generic Gavel
Reno man found guilty of animal cruelty
Fatal Crash
Man dies after crash on Longley Lane
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather