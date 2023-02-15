Our Rustic Heart shares message of love and positivity through reuse, repurpose candle company

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Our Rustic Heart Soy Candle Co. has expanded their product line and created a brand new website for all your online shop.

Owner, Christine West, stopped by Morning Break to share the mission behind her sustainability-conscious candle company that encourage people to use wax refill kits in order to reduce landfill waste.

Watch Wednesday’s interview to learn more about how show hopes her company spreads love and positivity in the world.

You can purchase West’s candles, wax melts, aromatherapies, refill kits and more on Our Rustic Heart’s website. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with local pop-ups they do through out Reno, Sparks and Tahoe.

