Northern Nevada teens invited to Defy Darkness lock-in event for youth suicide awareness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, Forever14, is hosting the 3rd annual Defy Darkness event. Teens will take over Defy Trampoline Park for an overnight lock-in on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Forever14 founder, Kerri Countess, stopped by Morning Break to explain how this event amplifies Forever14′s mission to end teen suicide, while also giving teens a fun and safe experience to connect with one another.

The lock-in starts at 11 p.m. and last all night till 6 a.m. when everyone will walk out of the dark, shining a light on a 3K walk around the Marina to remember those who died by suicide. The goal of the event is to continue Forever14′s commitment to be #SuicideFreeBy2023. Parents and supporters are welcome to join us on the Sunrise walk.

As with most teen sleepovers there will be little sleeping. There will be several guest speakers coming out to share their stories and inspire everyone to be kind, inclusive and empathetic towards all humans. And not only will teens be inspired, they’re going to have a lot of fun too! There will be dancing, games, movies and more while also enjoying the huge trampoline experience with obstacles, a trapeze and swing, dodgeball, silks, ninja course, air track, slackline, warped wall, zip line and more.

Forever14 and Defy Sparks emphasize the importance of safety first. Everyone attending must have a signed waiver on file for Defy and a signed waiver for Forever14′s website. No one will be allowed to leave the event without a parent present.

The event is limited to 100 teens. Tickets cost $25 per person and is non-refundable. Once all spots are filled, we will begin a waitlist. For parents, if you would like to chaperone, please message connect@forever14.org. There will be a total of 10 adults plus two staff members to help facilitate this event.

If you would like to attend but $25 is not in your budget, message connect@forever14.org. We have angel donors willing to help this event be accessible to everyone.

Get your tickets today so you don’t miss this fun night of non-stop jumping, dodgeball, high flying, games, snacks and friendship followed by a sunrise walk around Sparks marina.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.