Nevada Legislature considers bill to increase school class sizes

(Live 5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:07 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Classroom sizes throughout the state could change if a bill being considered is approved, setting ratios for students per teacher.

AB42 would set the numbers for classes from kindergarten to grade 12. Among other changes, schools will have to submit the number size of their classes to the State Board of Education.

The ratios are:

• Kindergarten: an increase from 16 to 18 students per teacher.

• First grade: an increase from 16 to 20 students per teacher

• Second grade: an increase from 16 to 20 students per teacher

• Third grade: an increase from 18 to 20 students per teacher.

• For Math and English classes, grades fourth, fifth, and sixth would be set to 25 students per teacher.

• For those same classes but grades seventh through 12th, the size would be set to 30 pupils per teacher.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Orth
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
Hector Arreola
Fresno murder suspect arrested after 4-hour Reno standoff
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
Terry Long
Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead
Todd Cranmore
Man arrested after allegedly trying to have sex with 10-year-old

Latest News

Circle of Life Community Hospice
Circle of Life Community Hospice raising money for new hospice house during inaugural radiothon
Forever14 Forever14 Defy Darkness Lock-In Preview
Northern Nevada teens invited to Defy Darkness lock-in event for youth suicide awareness
Yelp Top 100
Celebrate Reno’s three restaurants recognized as Yelp’s Top 100 in the country
National Archery in Schools Program
National Archery in Schools Program