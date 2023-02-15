Celebrate Reno’s three restaurants recognized as Yelp’s Top 100 in the country

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biggest Little City has not one... not two... but three restaurants listed in Yelp’s Top 100 place to eat in the country. The announcement was made at the end of January.

Wednesday, the chefs/owners of each of the three restaurants joined Senior Community Director for Yelp Reno, Michael Tragash, on Morning Break to talk about what the recognition means to each of them and to encourage Reno foodies to come on out to their businesses and try the amazing food.

TJ Cho, the co-owner of Arario MidTown and #19 on Yelp’s Top 100 restaurants in 2023, stopped by the show to share some of his most popular dishes. Arario is the reason Reno knows what Korean food is. Owned and operated by a Cho and his wife, they serve bold and inspiring flavors along with a unique whiskey tasting experience. Follow Arario on Facebook and Instagram.

Perapol Damnernpholkul is the owner and chef at Rice Box Kitchen, #33 on Yelp’s Top 100 restaurants in 2023. Perapol is familiar face on the show. Born in Thailand, Perapol represents his native cuisine while evolving to offer handmade dim sum, Thai-style shabu shabu, high tea dim sum service and most recently, an Asian inspired monthly chef’s tasting experience. Follow Rice Box Kitchen on Facebook and Instagram.

Chef and Owner Sergio Romero of La Condesa Eatery (#45 on Yelp’s Top 100 restaurants in 2023) explores his Mexican heritage and love for international flavors in a very modern context at his first solo restaurant. The food is a blend of traditional and contemporary creating a personal style of cooking. Follow La Condesa on Facebook and Instagram.

Each year, Yelp analyzes millions of reviews and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries for its Top 100 Places to Eat list - from white tablecloth establishments to food trucks and everything in between. Over the past decade, the list has recognized 775 restaurants across 376 cities in the U.S. with 152 recurring winners. 2023 is Yelp’s 10th anniversary of the Top 100.

