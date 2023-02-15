Man dies after crash on Longley Lane

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has died after the car he was traveling in collided with a tree on Longley Lane and Aircenter Circle on Feb. 8.

The Reno Police Department says a red 1986 Corvette was traveling south on Longley Lane and failed to maintain the travel lane, striking a tree.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to RENOWN to be treated for their injuries. The passenger was thrown from the vehicle.

The crash resulted in Longley Lane being restricted as police investigated. The crash was cleared and the road reopened at 8:00 p.m. Speed and impairment are suspected to be factors in the crash.

Two days later, the passenger, 60-year-old Patrick Magee, died from his injuries at the hospital. The condition of the driver was not provided by RPD.

