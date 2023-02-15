Circle of Life Community Hospice raising money for new hospice house during inaugural radiothon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Circle of Life Community Hospice Foundation is partnering with Lotus Radio Corp for the non-profit’s first ever radiothon on Thursday, Feb. 16.

From 6 a.m.-6 p.m. radio DJs from all seven Lotus Radio stations in Northern Nevada will be sharing stories about COL’s impact on families in the region and raising money for a new hospice house for Reno.

Michelle Cagle, president of Circle of Life Hospice foundation, and Jesse Blackburn, spiritual care director at Circle of Life Hospice, stopped by Morning Break to share their vision and passion for helping provide the most attentive, compassionate, pain-free, dignified care loved ones can receive at the end of their lives. They both have a big plan for what this hospice house will do for the community even while the exact vision is still being worked out.

Watch Wednesday’s interview with Cagle and Blackburn to learn more about the future hospice house. COL Community Hospice will be at Party America (5935 S. Virginia St., Reno) all day. You’ll be able to donate in-person, online or by calling into any of the radio stations partaking in the radiothon.

