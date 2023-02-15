Circle of Life Community Hospice raising money for new hospice house during inaugural radiothon

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:58 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Circle of Life Community Hospice Foundation is partnering with Lotus Radio Corp for the non-profit’s first ever radiothon on Thursday, Feb. 16.

From 6 a.m.-6 p.m. radio DJs from all seven Lotus Radio stations in Northern Nevada will be sharing stories about COL’s impact on families in the region and raising money for a new hospice house for Reno.

Michelle Cagle, president of Circle of Life Hospice foundation, and Jesse Blackburn, spiritual care director at Circle of Life Hospice, stopped by Morning Break to share their vision and passion for helping provide the most attentive, compassionate, pain-free, dignified care loved ones can receive at the end of their lives. They both have a big plan for what this hospice house will do for the community even while the exact vision is still being worked out.

Watch Wednesday’s interview with Cagle and Blackburn to learn more about the future hospice house. COL Community Hospice will be at Party America (5935 S. Virginia St., Reno) all day. You’ll be able to donate in-person, online or by calling into any of the radio stations partaking in the radiothon.

Learn more about Circle of Life Community Hospice by clicking here or by following them on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Orth
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
Hector Arreola
Fresno murder suspect arrested after 4-hour Reno standoff
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
Terry Long
Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead
Todd Cranmore
Man arrested after allegedly trying to have sex with 10-year-old

Latest News

Forever14 Forever14 Defy Darkness Lock-In Preview
Northern Nevada teens invited to Defy Darkness lock-in event for youth suicide awareness
Yelp Top 100
Celebrate Reno’s three restaurants recognized as Yelp’s Top 100 in the country
National Archery in Schools Program
National Archery in Schools Program
Nevada Legislature considers bill to increase school class sizes