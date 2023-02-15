Catholic Charities delivering food and love on Valentine’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Catholic Charities helps the area’s disadvantaged with basic needs throughout the year and, like others, they add a special measure of caring during the holidays.

But for some, senior shut-ins, they made this Valentine’s Day even more special.

“Especially the seniors who might be homebound. who may be lonely this time of year,” says the organization’s CEO Marie Baxter. “Maybe their spouse has died or they don’t have family in the area.”

A year ago, in the afterglow of Thanksgiving and Christmas, Baxter says they came up with the idea of special Valentines deliveries. “And it was so well received by everyone we visited that we decided we had to make it a permanent part of what we do.”

“Oftentimes we focus so much on Christmas that a little Valentines gift becomes something special,” adds Thriving Familieeees Program Director Jessica Sheldon, and I love being part of that.”

And so, Tuesday, members of the Catholic Charities board and senior staff showed up to keep things going.

In the some of the boxes were the kinds of staples the organization delivers throughout the year. In other special perishables, but there were also gifts to make this a special occasion.

“They get little household items,” says Baxter. “So they might get a new coffee pot or a new toaster. something that would just make their life a little nicer. And then we try to put in some different things like perfume that we had donated. Something that just makes it a lttle bit special.”>

And best of all we suspect, the visit itself.

“Having someone on your doorstep who is visiting with you and getting to hear your stories,” says Baxter. “So it is really about the love and all the great things that they get on this day too.”

