Why one Reno couple is more in love than ever

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “This cab driver came in for the last shift to see if anybody needed a ride when the bus dropped off. He sat there and drooled over me,” Judy Peck said of her husband Michael.

That was over 35 years ago. Michael and Judy say they fall more in love every day, but they didn’t have an easy start.

“I’ve been married five times!” Judy said.

She just couldn’t seem to find the right man. With more than a handful of failed relationships between them, Judy said she made a checklist.

“He has to be tall, dark and handsome. He has to have money in the bank,” she said.

“He has to come riding up on a white horse.”

It was a tall order. Even though Michael didn’t ride in on a horse, he was still Judy’s knight in shining armor that day back in 1987.

“He showed up in a white Pinto on our first date,” Judy said with a laugh.

That white truck checked a box on Judy’s list. Before she knew it, Michael had checked all the boxes.

Some might say they’ve had an unconventional or late start but Judy says their love speaks for itself.

“He told me he loved me every day, he wanted to spend time with me,” she said.

“We couldn’t find enough things to talk about.”

Through ups and downs Michael and Judy have stuck together, leaning on each other.

Their best advice this Valentine’s Day is to truly get to know your partner.

“When you first get married, you think you know each other but you don’t,” Michael said.

“You really need to spend time with each other and be friends first to find out who each other are. Find out what her likes are, find out what his likes are.”

Once you get to know each other, a couple needs trust and honest communication to make it in the long-run.

“You need someone who can support you in every way.”

Judy smiled and added, never ask a question you don’t want the answer to.

“You never ask your husband or your boyfriend ‘do I look good in this outfit?’ because he just might tell you your butt’s too big,” Judy said as the two laughed.

But whatever comes their way, the couple will l love each other until their last breath.

“We just don’t know how much time we have left,” Michael said.

“That’s why we cherish each other very much because we’re not sure when God’s going to take us.”

