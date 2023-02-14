White Pine County seeing a spike in fentanyl drug trafficking

WHITE PINE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The White Pine County Sheriff’s Office says they have been seeing an increase in fentanyl drug trafficking in White Pine County.

They say two major arrests have taken place in the span of the last several months.

The first occurred in White Pine County on Jan. 7 on US 93 when a Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy located 1,478.2 grams of fentanyl, 2 grams of methamphetamine, and 15.12 grams of cocaine inside the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and identified as Nathaniel J. Murray of Flagstaff, Arizona. He is charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $25,000 bail.

A second arrest took place in Feb. 10 when a White Pine County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a car for a traffic violation.

During the stop, a K-9 alerted the deputy of an illegal controlled substance inside the car. A search revealed 167.3 grams of fentanyl. The driver and passenger were arrested and identified as Gloriany R. Tellez and Julio C. Espinoza-Araiza both of West Valley City, Utah.

Both were arrested for trafficking a controlled substance. They are being held on $50,000 bail.

