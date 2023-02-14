Washoe County man sentenced to 11 years for felony domestic battery

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County man has been sentenced to a maximum of 11 years in prison for felony domestic battery.

30-year-old Dorsey Purify Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of felony domestic battery, 3rd offense, and one count of obtaining and using the identity information of another to avoid delay or prosecution for an unlawful act.

Purify must serve at least four years and three months before he becomes parole eligible.

On June 22, the Reno Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a local casino. When they arrived, they found a woman who was bleeding from the nose.

Police determined that Purify Jr. and the woman got into an argument where Purify Jr. hit her several times in the face before fleeing.

Purify Jr. was located a short time later. He had also previously been convicted of domestic battery, 2nd offense, in 2021. He was arrested and charged with felony domestic battery and delaying charges.

