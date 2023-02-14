Sparks man given 5 years for distributing fentanyl out of his barbershop

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been sentenced five years in prison followed by four years for distribution of fentanyl.

36-year-old Jaime Collazo Munoz was convicted in September 2022 on two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

The court says that from July to November 2020, Munoz distributed at least 80 grams of fentanyl in exchange for over $10,000. He distributed the pills from his barbershop, Stay Faded in Sparks.

A search of his residence revealed electronic scale, cocaine and MDMA, and AR-15, and loaded firearms.

The case was investigated by the DEA, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), United States Marshals Service (USMS), Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, and Regional Narcotics Unit.

