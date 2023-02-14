South Lake Tahoe expands microtransit services

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe announced it will expanding its microtransit services.

The city renewed its contract with South Shore Transportation Services for the operation of existing microtransit services for $200,000 and added an additional $662,500 worth of existing services.

The new funding amount is intended to be used as seed money toward further fundraising toward the total of the $3.25 million total cost.

Currently, the service encompasses a three-mile area that extends from Kingsbury/Stateline to the AI Tahoe/LTCC neighborhoods in California. Additional funds will go towards expanding the service territory to the remainder of the city limits.

“Continuation of the current service and potential expansion to the full city limits represents a tremendous milestone for transit operations and mobility options in the South Shore, benefitting our workforce, those without a vehicle, and those wanting to do their part in reducing vehicle miles travelled. We are incredibly grateful to the City of South Lake Tahoe for being a regional leader in transportation for all,” said Raymond Suarez, the Executive Director of the South Shore Transportation Management Association.

