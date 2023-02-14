RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “I always drew these two little characters on corners of my math homework and sketch books and I decided that I wanted to bring them to life,” said McKenna Cao. “And I attempted animation for the first time and out came that!”

Cao is referring to the animated short, entitled Lemon, that recently scored her a Gold Key Award in this year’s Scholastic Art Awards. The 15-year-old sophomore at the Academy of Arts, Careers and Technology is still in awe.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic,” said Cao. “I created this as a fun little project and never would have believed that it would be recognized in such a way.”

But that’s exactly what the Scholastic Art Awards aim to do. The prestigious national award has been around since 1923 and here in Reno, the Nevada Museum of Art has hosted the program for more than a quarter of a century. The awards don’t just honor middle and high school artists and provide an exhibition for their work, they provide scholarships and give that extra encouragement for the young artists to go after their passion.

“It’s just awesome, it’s a dream come true,” said Paloma Moon, another Gold Key Award winner. The 17-year-old senior at Douglas High School entered her first male portraiture piece entitled Greg. ”Definitely my most hardworking piece,” she said. “I love this piece a lot and I’m glad it won.”

“I’ve always had a hard time communicating my feelings, but art has always allowed me to articulate what I couldn’t in words, so this piece is about grieving by myself,” said Carlee Nixon.

The 17-year-old senior at Galena High School received the Gold Key Award for her submission of her self portrait. She said winning the award makes her want to pursue her artistic goals even further. She wants to keep putting her views on paper.

“With this award, it feels like my perspective matters and what I have to say matters,” said Nixon.

Gold and Silver Key award winners will be honored during a special ceremony this Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Nightingale Concert Hall at the University of Nevada. In addition, some local Gold Key recipients plan to do an Instagram takeover of the Nevada Art Museum. You can check it out at @nevadaart.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.