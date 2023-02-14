Ryder, Chase and all your favorite PAW Patrol characters bring “The Great Pirate Adventure” to the stage

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:37 AM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nickelodeon’s hit show PAW Patrol is on a roll with two worldwide touring shows and a brand new show on the way. Tuesday and Wednesday night the Reno Events Center will be transformed into Adventure Bay as PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” takes centerstage.

PAW Patrol characters, Ryder and Chase, joined spokesperson Jeff Dietzel on Morning Break to share just how much fun the whole family will have with this interactive show! There will be PAWsome songs and dances, captivating storylines and of course, all your favorite PAW Patrol heroes.

Kids will join in the Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. Mayor Goodway is getting ready for a big event! But first, Ryder and his team of pirate pups must rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. When they do, they also discover a secret pirate treasure map! The PAW Patrol set out over land and sea to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway’s celebration before Mayor Humdinger finds it first! The pups will need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including some help from the newest pup… Tracker!

Tickets are selling out fast for shows on Feb. 14-15. Click here to purchase yours. And be sure to follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook and Instagram.

