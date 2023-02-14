RTC to begin work on improving bus stops

A bus stop in the Reno Sparks area
A bus stop in the Reno Sparks area(RTC)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:15 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will soon begin construction on its annual Bus Stop Improvement and Connectivity Program.

The program improves ADA accessibility at existing RTC bus stops and begins on Feb. 22.

The RTC is prioritizing improvements based on ridership and community needs. Features such as wider concrete pads, providing additional room, improving crosswalk and sidewalk connectivity, upgrading pedestrian ramps, adding pedestrian push buttons, new traffic signage, and drainage improvements will be made.

15 bus stops throughout Reno and Sparks will be improved, including:

  • Neil Road at South McCarran Boulevard
  • North Virginia Street at Talus Way
  • North Virginia Street at Parr Boulevard
  • Kietzke Lane at Roberts Street
  • Kietzke Lane at East Moana Lane
  • East 2nd Street at Colony Road
  • Kietzke Lane at Plumb Lane
  • South Meadows Parkway at South Virginia Street
  • Glendale Avenue at Marietta Way
  • South Virginia Street at Auto Center Drive
  • East 2nd Street at Grand Sierra Resort
  • Kietzke Lane at Apple Street
  • Kietzke Lane at Vassar Street
  • Kietzke Lane at Gentry Way
  • Kietzke Lane at Linden Street

Minor traffic delays are to be expected during the process, and drivers may need to use alternate or temporary stops during construction.

RTC expects this will take about two months to complete at a cost of $1 million.

