RTC to begin work on improving bus stops

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will soon begin construction on its annual Bus Stop Improvement and Connectivity Program.

The program improves ADA accessibility at existing RTC bus stops and begins on Feb. 22.

The RTC is prioritizing improvements based on ridership and community needs. Features such as wider concrete pads, providing additional room, improving crosswalk and sidewalk connectivity, upgrading pedestrian ramps, adding pedestrian push buttons, new traffic signage, and drainage improvements will be made.

15 bus stops throughout Reno and Sparks will be improved, including:

Neil Road at South McCarran Boulevard

North Virginia Street at Talus Way

North Virginia Street at Parr Boulevard

Kietzke Lane at Roberts Street

Kietzke Lane at East Moana Lane

East 2nd Street at Colony Road

Kietzke Lane at Plumb Lane

South Meadows Parkway at South Virginia Street

Glendale Avenue at Marietta Way

South Virginia Street at Auto Center Drive

East 2nd Street at Grand Sierra Resort

Kietzke Lane at Apple Street

Kietzke Lane at Vassar Street

Kietzke Lane at Gentry Way

Kietzke Lane at Linden Street

Minor traffic delays are to be expected during the process, and drivers may need to use alternate or temporary stops during construction.

RTC expects this will take about two months to complete at a cost of $1 million.

