Report: $153 million wagered on Super Bowl LVII in Nevada

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field with his wife, Brittany,...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field with his wife, Brittany, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. $153 million was wagered in the state of Nevada on Super Bowl LVII. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEVADA (KOLO) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board says a total of $153.2 million was wagered in the state of Nevada on Super Bowl LVII.

That amount marks a dip from 2022, which saw $179 million wagered on LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinatti Bengals.

“Unaudited figures show a sports book of $11,287,594 was recorded on wagers totaling $153,183,002. This resulted in a hold percentage of 7.4%,” said Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman Kirk Hendrick.

He added the board looks forward to hosting the Super Bowl next year, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Resendiz
Sparks Police arrest man for possessing numerous drugs
Billy Orth
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
Hector Arreola
Fresno murder suspect arrested after 4-hour Reno standoff
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
Terry Long
Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead

Latest News

AFC quarterback Derek Carr (4) of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to pass during the flag football...
Raiders’ Derek Carr turns down trade offer to Saints, source says
Jimenez, Ormiston honored on Senior Day as Wolf Pack loses to New Mexico 79-71
Jimenez, Ormiston honored on Senior Day as Wolf Pack loses to New Mexico 79-71
Nevada has now lost four of last five games
Jimenez, Ormiston honored on Senior Day as Wolf Pack loses to New Mexico 79-71
Wolf Pack logo
Wolf Pack wins 20th game, knocks off Fresno State 77-66