Report: $153 million wagered on Super Bowl LVII in Nevada

NEVADA (KOLO) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board says a total of $153.2 million was wagered in the state of Nevada on Super Bowl LVII.

That amount marks a dip from 2022, which saw $179 million wagered on LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinatti Bengals.

“Unaudited figures show a sports book of $11,287,594 was recorded on wagers totaling $153,183,002. This resulted in a hold percentage of 7.4%,” said Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman Kirk Hendrick.

He added the board looks forward to hosting the Super Bowl next year, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

