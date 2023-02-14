Nevada to receive $3 million to address gun violence, mental health

(WEEK)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:08 AM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting a grant of $3 million from the Biden Administration to address gun violence and mental health in the state.

The grants to Nevada are part of a nationwide series of grants provided to a number of states for the same reason. The money will be distributed a number of state and local communities to provide resources to help address the problem.

Nevada currently ranks 51st in the nation in mental health and access to care. The Biden admin blamed mental health as a catalyst for some gun violence, saying that resources may be used to increase services for those at risk and in crisis.

