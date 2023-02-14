Lyon County seeking applicants to fill vacant planning commission seat

Lyon County logo.
Lyon County logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Board of Commissioners is looking for applicants to fill a vacant seat on its Planning Commission.

The seat was recently vacated by Tammy Hendrix following her appointment by Governor Joe Lombardo to represent District Three on the Board of Commissioners.

The commission is composed of seven members who hear development applications and land use matters for resolution and recommendation to the Board of Commissioners.

They meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 9:00 a.m. in the Board of Commissioners Chambers in Yerington.

Those interested in applying must submit an application to the County Manager’s Office by 5:00 p.m. on March 6. Applications can be found here.

Completed applications must be submitted by email to elopez@lyon-county.org or by mail in person to the County Manager’s office at 27 S. Main Street, Yerington, NV 89447.

Applications will be presented for possible appointment during the Board of Commissioners meeting on March 16.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Orth
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
Hector Arreola
Fresno murder suspect arrested after 4-hour Reno standoff
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
Terry Long
Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead
Salaun is facing several charges after allegedly firing a gun inside his Sparks home on Monday...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers

Latest News

Generic police lights
Elko man arrested after SWAT response
It's happening on Valentines Day
Dump your ex’s junk with Valentines Day dump truck campaign
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Students putting together floral arrangements.
Academy of Arts, Careers, and Technology Rose Sale for Valentine’s Day