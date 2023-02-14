Lyon County seeking applicants to fill vacant planning commission seat

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Board of Commissioners is looking for applicants to fill a vacant seat on its Planning Commission.

The seat was recently vacated by Tammy Hendrix following her appointment by Governor Joe Lombardo to represent District Three on the Board of Commissioners.

The commission is composed of seven members who hear development applications and land use matters for resolution and recommendation to the Board of Commissioners.

They meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 9:00 a.m. in the Board of Commissioners Chambers in Yerington.

Those interested in applying must submit an application to the County Manager’s Office by 5:00 p.m. on March 6. Applications can be found here.

Completed applications must be submitted by email to elopez@lyon-county.org or by mail in person to the County Manager’s office at 27 S. Main Street, Yerington, NV 89447.

Applications will be presented for possible appointment during the Board of Commissioners meeting on March 16.

