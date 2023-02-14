Lombardo ends state of emergency

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has ended the state‘s state of emergency.

The state of emergency was first declared on Friday due to a gas pipeline disruption. The pipeline resumed operations Saturday afternoon, but Lombardo said the order would remain in effect until emergency management partners were able to confirm that fuel transportation and supply had fully returned to normal in Las Vegas.

Lombardo says the order was first given to ensure adequate fuel supply remained available during the repairs.

Kinder Morgan, the company that runs the pipeline, advised Lombardo the source of the leak had been identified and that normal operations would resume later that day.

Lombardo issued the following statement on Saturday evening: “My office has received notice from Kinder Morgan that they have resumed pumping and that the gas pipeline is operational. I’m thankful for Kinder Morgan’s timely response, and I’m grateful for the work of our local, state, and federal partners that enabled us to move quickly to mitigate the impact of this fuel leak in Southern Nevada.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.