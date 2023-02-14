Local dog rescue wants your help naming a puppy

Scoot to the Stars is asking for your help naming this puppy
Scoot to the Stars is asking for your help naming this puppy(Scoot to the Stars)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Scoot to the Stars, a northern Nevada dog rescue, is holding a contest to name its newest rescue.

The dog was rescued from a kill shelter in Texas that had her scheduled to be euthanized.

Scoot to the Stars is a nonprofit that focuses on rescuing dogs with mobility issues from shelters that lack the resources to care for them.

You can help the shelter choose a name until Feb. 18 at midnight. Those who want to choose a name must donate at least $10 dollars to enter into a drawing to select the winning name, which will happen on Feb. 19.

All proceeds go towards transport costs, veterinary care, and rehabilitation for the puppy. Click here for more details on the contest.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Orth
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
Hector Arreola
Fresno murder suspect arrested after 4-hour Reno standoff
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
Terry Long
Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead
Salaun is facing several charges after allegedly firing a gun inside his Sparks home on Monday...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers

Latest News

Elko Police investigating fire at LDS church
A bus stop in the Reno Sparks area
RTC to begin work on improving bus stops
Scholastic Art Awards
Scholastic Art Awards
Raiders first team ever to win sanctioned girls state title
Reed girls wrestling team makes Nevada history