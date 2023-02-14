Local dog rescue wants your help naming a puppy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Scoot to the Stars, a northern Nevada dog rescue, is holding a contest to name its newest rescue.

The dog was rescued from a kill shelter in Texas that had her scheduled to be euthanized.

Scoot to the Stars is a nonprofit that focuses on rescuing dogs with mobility issues from shelters that lack the resources to care for them.

You can help the shelter choose a name until Feb. 18 at midnight. Those who want to choose a name must donate at least $10 dollars to enter into a drawing to select the winning name, which will happen on Feb. 19.

All proceeds go towards transport costs, veterinary care, and rehabilitation for the puppy. Click here for more details on the contest.

