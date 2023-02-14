Legislative leaders call for new leadership for state Democrats

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Democratic leaders of the Nevada State Legislature released a statement Tuesday calling for new leadership in the Nevada State Democratic Party.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager also asked for the resignation of Chair Judith Whitmer. In the statement, they said:

“As Democratic leaders of the state legislature, we are fully invested in having a strong, successful Nevada State Democratic Party focused on winning elections. We are deeply disappointed by recent events that reinforce our concerns over the past two years that Chair Whitmer is not up to the task of managing basic operations and supporting Democratic campaigns in the most competitive battleground state in the country. These controversies include an unprecedented turnover in officers and staff, attacks on our former Lieutenant Governor and the undermining of other elected officials, a purge of 40% of State Central Committee members this month without warning, and a complete failure to address systemic problems with electronic registration and voting at recent State Party conventions and meetings – including for next month’s officer elections. We further denounce the false smears against one of our own colleagues, Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, who is a barrier-breaking trail blazer and a steadfast champion for criminal justice reform.”

“With so much at stake for hardworking families in Nevada, we firmly believe it is time for new State Party leadership that is up to the job, bringing together Democrats from across Nevada and across the political spectrum. Our State Party cannot afford these distractions for another two years. We urge Chair Whitmer to resign so Nevada Democrats can turn the page and get to work on preparing for the 2024 election cycle.”

