KOLO Cooks: Dinner for two is served with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s rockfish with white bean puree

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Valentine’s Day, impress your significant other with this delicious dinner for two that looks a lot harder to make than it actually is. Don’t worry... your secret is safe with us! Here’s what you need for Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes’ rockfish and white bean puree dish.

Ingredients:

2 filets Rockfish

1 lemon

1 shallot (thinly sliced)

3 cloves garlic (thinly sliced)

1 bunch broccolini

1 tbsp. capers

1/2 stick butter

1 tbsp. lemon oil ( Big Horn Olive Oil Company

1/4 cup of Chardonnay ( Nevada Sunset

1 cup cooked white beans

Salt and pepper

2 sprigs fresh thyme

Directions:

Purée beans, warm up and set aside. In one pan take 1/4 cup of butter, shallots, garlic, broccolini and sauté until tender; set aside. In second pan, heat lemon olive oil, place fish down with more garlic, shallots and thyme. Flip fish when brown. Add capers, Chardonnay and the the rest of the butter to the fish pan. Spread purée on plate; place broccolini and other vegetables on top. Add the fish filet. Squeeze lemon into remaining fish sauce. Pour over fish on the plate. Voila! A beautiful dish for 2 for valentines.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

