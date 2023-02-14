Families, advocates rally for school choice

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -School choice been a hot button issue in foryears and Governor Lombardo has put it on his “to do” list this legislative session. A crowd of parents, school kids and advocates brought the debate to the front door of the legislature Monday.

The rally presented a teaching moment for the many students in the crowd, a chance to witness and participate in the legislaive process. School choice is something about which they and their parents have strong feelings and some came with personal stories about special needs which were not met in their neighborhood public school.

Senator Heidi Seevers Gansert pointed to a private school in her district as an example. “I was just meeting with kids from the Newton Learning Center that all have autism. They’re all on the spectrum and its a school that has really helped them whereas the school where they were zoned couldn’t help them as they were needed.”

Former Washoe County School Board President and newly minted assemblywoman Angela Taylor agrees some kids warrant different learning environments but says those choices are already there. “Signaure academies, C-T-E programs, public charter schools. So there is choice.”>

The sticking point is always taking taxpayer’s money and giving it to private schools.

“I’m not against choice, sayTaylor. “What I’m against is taking money, public money, taxpayers’ money from an already gravely underfunded public school system and giving it to private schools.”

“These parents are dedicated to making sure their child gets to attend the school that fits them best,” says Seevers Gansert. “So I think we need to respect their decision and be able to give them part of the money that would ordinarily go to public schools.”

The rally over, the kids got a taste of personal lobbying, buttonholing individual lawmkers, delivering valentines along with their messages.

They were making their point. The debate is just beginning.

