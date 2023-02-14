Elko Police investigating fire at LDS church

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:39 AM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police in Elko are investigating an arson at the LDS church.

The Elko Police Department says just after midnight on Feb. 12, they were dispatched for a fire alarm at the church on Sagecrest Drive in Elko.

When they arrived, they discovered two fires had been purposely set inside the church.

They determined that the suspect(s) entered the church by breaking through a glass door and removed several items, which were arranged in the parking lot, in addition to the acts of arson.

Fire personnel were able to extinguish the blaze, which caused significant smoke damage to the interior of the church.

The investigation into the fire remains ongoing, and anyone with information about the fire is asked to call detectives at 775-777-7310 or Elko dispatch at 775-777-7300.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Orth
One dead in Sun Valley shooting
Hector Arreola
Fresno murder suspect arrested after 4-hour Reno standoff
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
Terry Long
Deadly wrong-way crash in Stead
Salaun is facing several charges after allegedly firing a gun inside his Sparks home on Monday...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers

Latest News

A bus stop in the Reno Sparks area
RTC to begin work on improving bus stops
Scholastic Art Awards
Scholastic Art Awards
Scoot to the Stars is asking for your help naming this puppy
Local dog rescue wants your help naming a puppy
Raiders first team ever to win sanctioned girls state title
Reed girls wrestling team makes Nevada history