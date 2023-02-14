Elko Police investigating fire at LDS church

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police in Elko are investigating an arson at the LDS church.

The Elko Police Department says just after midnight on Feb. 12, they were dispatched for a fire alarm at the church on Sagecrest Drive in Elko.

When they arrived, they discovered two fires had been purposely set inside the church.

They determined that the suspect(s) entered the church by breaking through a glass door and removed several items, which were arranged in the parking lot, in addition to the acts of arson.

Fire personnel were able to extinguish the blaze, which caused significant smoke damage to the interior of the church.

The investigation into the fire remains ongoing, and anyone with information about the fire is asked to call detectives at 775-777-7310 or Elko dispatch at 775-777-7300.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.