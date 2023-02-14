Elko man arrested after SWAT response

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:44 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - An Elko man has been arrested after a call for domestic battery led to a SWAT response Sunday night.

At around 10:00 p.m., the Elko Police Department was called to an address on Oakwood Drive for a report of a domestic battery. The reporting party says they saw a man batter a woman in front of the residence.

When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with those inside the residence. Multiple attempts to contact those inside, including knocking on the door, calling their cell phones, and using their PA system, were made, but were all unsuccessful.

Elko Police believed the woman may have been being held against her will and called in Elko SWAT and the Elko Crisis Negotiation Team.

After 30 minutes, police arrested 59-year-old Rick Guzman of Elko and the woman exited the home. Guzman was arrested on one count of domestic battery and booked into the Elko County Jail without incident.

