Dump your ex’s junk with Valentines Day dump truck campaign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Junk King Reno is giving Northern Nevadans the chance to throw away their ex’s forgotten belongings. They’re holding a community dumping event on Valentines Day at Famous Dave’s on 4925 Kietzke Lane in Reno.

It’s an opportunity to get rid of small items, from picture frames and stuffed animals, to clothes. For every item dumped, Junk King will also donate $1 to the American Heart Association.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

