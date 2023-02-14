Celebrate Valentine’s Day by getting your loved one artisan chocolates from Bouchée Confections

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The love holiday and meticulously crafted chocolates go together like... Valentine’s Day and chocolate! And while Natalie Landsinger, owner of Bouchée Confections in Reno, makes beautiful, delicious, handcrafted chocolates all year round, but this holiday is a particularly busy time to be a chocolatier.

KOLO 8′s Karlie Drew stopped by Bouchée Confections (940 W Moana Ln #102, Reno) to see how the magic gets made.

Landsinger’s Valentine’s Day specials include mix and match boxes of various quantity bonbons and a Valentine’s Dessert Special. She has over 26 different flavors of chocolate bonbons, an assortment of desserts in the case daily, a selection of packaged treats and our High Tea Service!

Click here to learn more about Bouchée Confections. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

