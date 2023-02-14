Bettors frustrated as William Hill sportsbook app remains down

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Some sports bettors in Northern Nevada have struggled to cash in on their accurate predictions.

Many William Hill customers expressed frustration on Twitter because the app was still down on Monday.

The outage has been happening since yesterday. The company tweeted that they’re working to restore “functionality” for anyone who placed a Super Bowl bet with the app.

Our team is aggressively working to restore full functionality to the William Hill Nevada app. We understand how frustrating this is for our guests, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We are moving quickly to resolve the problem. Thank you for your continued patience. https://t.co/qHbfQXAAVR — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) February 13, 2023

On Sunday KOLO8 News Now caught up with a bettor who came from the Bay Area and had to leave empty-handed.

“I’m a little bother, I’m supposed to gamble and I won and I can’t cash my ticket,” said Ricardo Cobarrubia.

Cobarrubia says he now has to come back to Reno on another weekend to try to collect.

According to workers at the Nugget Casino, bettors have a year to cash their tickets.

The company says it is in the process of settling all wagers and the Nevada Gaming Control Board says it is aware of the issue and is investigating.

KOLO8 News Now has reached out to the company but has not heard back.

