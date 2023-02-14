Academy of Arts, Careers, and Technology Rose Sale for Valentine’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - AACT Students in the agriculture class have put together over 100-dozen flower arrangements for Valentine’s Day. Their rose sale planning began in August and has been going on for five years.

The production of arrangements, sales, team management, and planning is all managed by a designated floral culture manager.

In just the past few days, around 1,600 roses have been trimmed and placed in vases all by the students.

With today being Valentine’s Day, students will be delivering arrangements to customers picking up their flowers.

All rose arrangements are sold out. The AACT students shared they accept flower requests throughout the entire school year.

Sophie Gilman, student and floral culture manager shared what it means to put these flowers together,

“This is something we do every year for Valentine’s Day. It’s something that allows our community to participate in floral culture. Seeing the smiles on people’s faces and just how the flowers make people feel and also trying to keep the floral culture community alive because it is a bit of a dying industry. "

Marie Smith is an AACT agriculture teacher, she mentioned what is so special about this production,

“It’s amazing to see about 80 kids can turn out about a hundred dozen rose arrangements and processing and just their level of growth to when they started their arrangement as a freshman to where they are as a senior, seeing that and the smiling faces and the kid deliver it to the customer and the learning that goes on that’s what I am in it for.”

AACT’s Rose Sale just shows the impact programs like this have on students and our community.

All sale proceeds go right back to the program area.

If you are interested in floral arrangements for any time of the year, they encourage the community to reach out to the school or message their Instagram.

