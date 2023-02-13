Wildlife officials looking for missing orphaned black bear cub

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:17 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Wildlife officials in California are asking for the public’s help finding a orphaned black bear cub that escaped from a care facility in South Lake Tahoe.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says the bear has been rehabilitating there since mid-December.

The bear is 13 months old, around 50 pounds, is microchipped and has a visible, metal tag in its right ear numbered 1028. It escaped from the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care’s outdoor enclosure on Feb. 9 around 5:30 p.m.

Wildlife officials say the bear was rescued from the Seiad Valley in Siskiyou County on Dec. 13. It was determined to be too young to survive on its own and was underweight at just 20 pounds at the time it was found.

They say the bear is not believed to be in immediate danger and is not a threat but will not survive on its own given the winter conditions in the area.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for the bear but to not approach it as it dislikes people and can be very skittish.

Sightings should be reported to the CDFW at 916-358-2917 or to the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Center at 530-577-2273.

